4 Bedroom Home in Fincastle - $424,900

If you are looking for both privacy and space this is the home for you. This well maintained home in a private setting is on a deeded private drive and will offer you both serene quiet privacy as well as plenty of room for all you indoor and outdoor activities. Whether it is enjoyed alone or while entertaining others, enjoy the small pond, the stream with waterfall, the wooded acreage, the RV Garage/Workshop, or the beautiful views. This home boasts as many bonuses outside as it does inside.

