4 Bedroom Home in Fincastle - $424,950

The pride of home ownership shows through in this immaculate, better than new colonial located in historic Fincastle. Home features 4 spacious bedrooms & 3.5 baths. The first floor has 9' ceilings & hardwoods throughout. Any cook would love the kitchen with all the cabinetry, eating bar, granite counter tops & stainless appliances. There is a cozy gas log fireplace in the great room. Through the sliding doors you'll be ''wowed'' by the oversized covered deck where you can enjoy a view of the spacious, manicured lawn. Oak treads lead upstairs to a large master suite & 3 additional bedrooms. There is plenty of closet space. You'll find ceramic tile in the baths & laundry. With a full unfinished basement there is plenty of room for expansion. Active Cameras around home & they do not pass.

