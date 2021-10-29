Beautiful all brick, exceptionally appointed, and maintenance free. Upper and lower level Masters bedrooms, Open kitchen with Dual wall ovens, surface top range and hood exhaust. Lower level has refined workshop with HVAC and garage door Level lot and landscaping around front patio offers privacy and serenity. You must really see this home.
4 Bedroom Home in Fincastle - $625,000
