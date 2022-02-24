4 Bedroom Home in Fincastle - $89,500

Scenic setting. Great location in Botetourt County. Great opportunity for first time buyer or investors. Nice secluded house on 2-1/2 acres. Needs TLC.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Scenic setting. Great location in Botetourt County. Great opportunity for first time buyer or investors. Nice secluded house on 2-1/2 acres. Needs TLC.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Richard Macher's vision is to build studio and one-, two- or three-bedroom apartments for individuals and families. After closing on the real estate deal, he will have to remove the massive press.
The exchange between Sue Kass and a speaker was among the most heated interactions seen in at least the past several years between a board member and a resident during a meeting.
Virginia Tech's enrollment has grown 25% in the past decade. But Radford and Longwood have dropped more than 20%.
BLACKSBURG — Austin Rosa never gave his football gear away. Certainly not after important wins.
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
The project will include 216 units and will be built on land at Peters Creek and Cove roads.
Have you wondered whatever happened to the Smith Mountain Lake Center project?
George Kegley spent 42 years at The Roanoke Times as a reporter and business editor, plus countless hours as a volunteer for many community groups.
Hidden Valley High School senior J.B. Dragovich will walk into Salem Civic Center on Friday intent on one thing: winning a VHSL Class 3 state …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.