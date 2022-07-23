4 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $1,599,000

Luxurious custom built Craftsman style lake front home privately nestled on 1.1 acres is a masterpiece of architectural design and craftsmanship. Stunning unobstructed wide water lake views take your breath away from the moment you walk through the front door. This spacious 3594 sq.ft. of elegant living is fully equipped for entertaining inside and out. Main level features a large vaulted ceiling living room, sunny dining area with floor to ceiling windows, oversized pantry with sliding doors, full size laundry room with sink, powder room with wainscoting, and flex/office space that can be used as a fourth bedroom. You will be blown away by the large gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances with double ovens and a gas range, (Click More) under Public Remarks.