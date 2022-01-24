 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $299,950

Here is that cute home you have been waiting for. Just for starters: private setting on 1.6 acres, master bedroom suite on entry level, 2 bedrooms upper, 1 bedroom lower, tons of living space and low Bedford Co taxes. Remodeled kitchen has stainless appliances and breakfast nook. Living room with fireplace and screened back porch are great for entertaining. Other recent updates: new flooring on entry level 2019, new roof 2017, zoned AC up 2019. Priced to sell quickly.

