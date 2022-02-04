Welcome to Gypsey Vanner Farm a peaceful 33.4 acre farm, perfect for horse and dog lovers. This peaceful property overlooks Beaverdam Creek and Dam. The upper parking area provides easy walk-in access to the 3 bedroom/ 3 bath primary residence. This entry level shines with a recently updated kitchen, great room and primary suite. Upstairs you will find a roomy guest suite and a third bedroom. The lower level provides an additional living area for in-laws, friends or family with a full kitchen and one bedroom with full bath. Lower level parking provide easy walk in access. Sit on the full length decks and enjoy the relaxing sound as water flows over the dam. Farm includes dog whelping space, horse stables, feed and equipment storage, fenced paddocks and numerous horse amenities.
4 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $594,000
