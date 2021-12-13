4 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $279,950

This two story home offers more than 2,000 sq feet on a quiet cul de sac. Inside the home the kitchen has new stainless appliances, new cabinets and new granite counter tops with a walk in pantry. A private deck off the kitchen offers view of the woods. You can see the fireplace in the den from your kitchen. The main level has new vinyl planking and upstair has new carpet. There are four spacious bedrooms upstair with two full baths. The entire home has been freshly painted. It has beautiful brick exterior with a new roof and new HVAC. It also has an attached two car garage. The unfinished basement has a brick fireplace and can be finished adding another 1,000 sq feet to the home.