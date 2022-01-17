 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $674,900

You'll Love the Open Floor Plan of this contemporary ranch with amazing views of the main channel. Features great room with gas fireplace opening to the dining area and kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances. 4 Bedrooms (One could easily be an office), 3 full baths, main level laundry, lower-level rec room has bar area, storage room and dried in screened patio perfect for entertaining. Oversized double detached garage. boat dock with party deck. Home has tankless hot water heater and easy walk to the dock. Superb location with easy access to the lake and Roanoke. Perfect for year around living or weekend getaway.

