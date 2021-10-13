 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $1,299,999

4 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $1,299,999

4 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $1,299,999

The ideal waterfront lifestyle in the awe-inspiring setting of Smith Mountain Lake, VA. SHORT-TERM RENTABLE + 4 BED SEPTIC + DEEP WATER off the dock, conveniently located in the private Bedford, Moneta community of Village East (villageeast.org) offering prime access to the water and a fantastic opportunity for investment income. Village East is a beautiful and active community that prides itself on maintaining some of the nicest amenities on the lake.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert