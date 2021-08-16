 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $329,950

Gorgeous 2355 sq. ft. brick ranch with 4 beds and 3 baths that looks brand new waiting for you! Upstairs has been remodeled with a strong attention to detail. New windows throughout, that tilt in for easy cleaning. Kitchen features all NEW granite countertops, cabinets, and stainless whirlpool appliances with manufacturers warranty. Upper level bathrooms are completely remodeled and the laundry room can be situated up or down according to your preference. Additional features include a large workshop, garage spaces, fireplaces, and new flooring! This home is a must see!

