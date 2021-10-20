 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $425,000

Wow! What a wonderful brick ranch that sits on 1.26 acres of land in Bedford County. Located less than 10 miles from Smith Mountain Lake, this home offers single level living with the option of in-law suite or Airbnb in the fully finished basement. Upgrades included are: New well pump and pressure tank, Heat pump installed in 2018, New refrigerator, Roof installed in 2016, Whole house water treatment system installed 2018. Call today to see this one of a kind beautiful home. Home is sold As Is.

