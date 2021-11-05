 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $550,000

DON'T MISS THIS UPCOMING AUCTION! PRIME REAL ESTATE AND PERSONAL PROPERTY AUCTION SATURDAY NOVEMBER13TH, 9AM 2177 Lipscomb Rd, Moneta, Va. 24121 DON'T MISS THIS GREAT CHANCE TO BUY A DREAM HOUSE AND FARM! We are Privileged to be Auctioning The Home And Personal Property Of Mr & Mrs Mike Ritter. Beautiful large 4 BR 2.5 Bath House 3 Acres with beautiful mountain and rolling pasture views. Detached Garage. Adjoining 67 Acres to be auctioned too!

