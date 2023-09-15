Unique property near SML! Thinking of homesteading? Horses? This home is for you with 4+ acres fenced, barn and 2 stall stable! Beautiful well built 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home close to all the amenities of Westlake and Moneta. As you enter, you are greeted to a spacious living area that flows right into your open kitchen with plenty of room for cooking and entertaining. Split bedroom design boasts large bedrooms and ample closet storage. Enjoy your meals or morning coffee on the back deck while you enjoy the sounds of nature around you. The lower level has so much room to expand. Walls are framed in to become whatever your heart desires. Bring your animals or outside play toys, this home has so many things to offer!