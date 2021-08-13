 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $575,000

Amazing 4 bedroom, 3.75 bath water access Smith Mountain Lake home. Enjoy lots of space in addition to 5 garage bays. Enter the living room with cathedral ceilings and large open concept includes kitchen and dining area drenched with natural light form the array of windows. Enjoy private tranquility in the primary suite with a view of the backyard and the woods. An office, large bedroom, laundry room, and 2 car attached garage finished out the main floor. The basement is perfect for extended family for entertaining, 2 bedrooms are separated by a large game room with a den and unfinished storage area. If that isn?t enough space then see the 2 story detached garage with parking for 3 large vehicles and a workshop. Lower level is plumbed for a bath and has separate 220 power. Park-like yard at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, wooded on three sides backs up to community property for access to boat ramp, deck and shorefront

