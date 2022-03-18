Enjoy this newly remodeled 2 Story Home w/approx 2,775 Sq. Feet Finished, 4 Bedrooms & 3 1/2 Baths. Single car garage & paved driveway. This home offers a deeded covered dock w/hoist & also has enough waterfront to put in your kayak or do a little fishing. Shows great w/New Paint & new Pergo flooring. Family Room & Kitchenette on lower level provides an in-law quarters w/ a private entrance. Seasonal views of the lake from all decks. Master Bedroom has large walk-in closet & private deck. Formal Dining Room, Dining Area & Breakfast Area. Fantastic location at the lake and 5 minutes to shopping & restaurants. Subdivision has private boat ramp, sandy beach area to swim, tennis courts & clubhouse. Beautiful horse farm in the middle of the subdivision. Some furniture negotiable.
4 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $589,000
