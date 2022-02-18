Enjoy this newly remodeled 2 Story Home w/approx 2,775 Sq. Feet Finished, 4 Bedrooms & 3 1/2 Baths. Single car garage & paved driveway. This home offers a deeded covered dock w/hoist & also has enough waterfront to put in your kayak or do a little fishing. Shows great w/New Paint & new Pergo flooring. Family Room & Kitchenette on lower level provides an in-law quarters w/ a private entrance. Seasonal views of the lake from all decks. Master Bedroom has large walk-in closet & private deck. Formal Dining Room, Dining Area & Breakfast Area. Fantastic location at the lake and 5 minutes to shopping & restaurants. Subdivision has private boat ramp, sandy beach area to swim, tennis courts & clubhouse. Beautiful horse farm in the middle of the subdivision. Some furniture negotiable.
4 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $589,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The exchange between Sue Kass and a speaker was among the most heated interactions seen in at least the past several years between a board member and a resident during a meeting.
Tabitha Thompson received an outpouring of love this past weekend after she died after being struck while cycling Friday on U.S. 11 in Botetourt County.
They turned on the lights Saturday night at vacant Community Stadium in Rural Retreat.
A Fincastle woman who was bicycling has died after an SUV struck her Friday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.
The powerful frontwoman of a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band is coming to FloydFest.
How is new coach Brent Pry going to build Virginia Tech back into perennial ACC contenders? His former players at Penn State we talked to provided a clear answer
Thomas "T.J." Robertson and Jacob Fracker could be among the first defendants to face a jury trial in the U.S. Capitol insurrection cases.
Keve Aluma had 24 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.
Jeffrey says he needs a kidney transplant as his trial date approaches.
Two sisters restart their lives in Virginia after fleeing the Taliban following the collapse of the government they fought for.