4 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $595,000

Custom Built 4 bedroom colonial on 10 level acres. Beautiful 3200 sq. ft. barn with 10 stalls ; fenced and cross-fenced hayfields. Stream at back of property. Traditional Colonial offers quality construction: 50 year roof w/ copper flashing(9 years old). New central air 6 years ago. Warm hot water BB heat (oil). Updated kitchen with oak floors and all appliances. Main level BR or office. 3-season sunroom overlooking the back yard. For animal lovers, there are 2 dog runs, a round pen, riding ring, etc. The 10 stall barn has a 12' center aisle and a lounge and has potential to be a boarding stable. Convenient location 10 minutes from East Lake Shopping Center (Food Lion, etc.) and less than 20 minutes to Bedford (Wal-Mart, restaurants, etc.) as well as Bedford Memorial Hospital. See more