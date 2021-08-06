Custom Built 4 bedroom colonial on 10 level acres. Beautiful 3200 sq. ft. barn with 10 stalls ; fenced and cross-fenced hayfields. Stream at back of property. Traditional Colonial offers quality construction: 50 year roof w/ copper flashing(9 years old). New central air 6 years ago. Warm hot water BB heat (oil). Updated kitchen with oak floors and all appliances. Main level BR or office. 3-season sunroom overlooking the back yard. For animal lovers, there are 2 dog runs, a round pen, riding ring, etc. The 10 stall barn has a 12' center aisle and a lounge and has potential to be a boarding stable. Convenient location 10 minutes from East Lake Shopping Center (Food Lion, etc.) and less than 20 minutes to Bedford (Wal-Mart, restaurants, etc.) as well as Bedford Memorial Hospital. See more
4 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $595,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Virginia woman opened sanctuary for elderly Border Collies in Gloucester County. Then her neighbors sued.
- Updated
Most of the dogs are old and most are ailing, some with a dire combination of diseases and diagnoses that leave them not long for this world.
“Most of us hate anything that we don’t understand.”
Before he started the Trump Store and decried Democrats and liberals as "evil," Franklin County Speedway owner Donald "Whitey" Taylor spent decades annoying local government officials with his publicity stunts. “The fact that it’s controversial is the only reason I like doing it,” he said.
Reported breakthrough cases of COVID-19 have taken an alarming leap within the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, officials said Tuesday.
Eight-year-old Camden Brown was shot Monday evening and died later that day. Police have released few details about what happened.
A former instructional aide at Radford High School is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old – and taking pictures of it.
A board majority decided not to side with advice from its own administration.
A Roanoke man died Monday afternoon in an accidental drowning off the coast of North Carolina.
Police have obtained an order asking Apple for the information, assuming it can be found in the Cloud.
The business, located at 1015 Cambria St., is modeled after the general stores that were long ago widely common and served as community anchors throughout rural and small town America.