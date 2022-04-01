Amazing 4 bedroom, 3.75 bath water access Smith Mountain Lake home. Enjoy lots of space in addition to 5 garage bays. Enter the living room with cathedral ceilings and large open concept includes kitchen and dining area drenched with natural light from the array of windows. Large owner's suite, office, large bedroom, laundry room, and 2 car attached garage finished out the main floor. The basement is perfect for extended family for entertaining, 2 bedrooms are separated by a large game room with a den and unfinished storage area. Roof replaced in 2020, New HVAC 2017. 2 story detached garage with parking for 3 large vehicles and a workshop. Lower level is plumbed for a bath and has separate 220 power. Great space for a home business!
4 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $599,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Our morning sky presents a good demonstration that the planets do indeed move, and that they all don’t move at the same rate, nor always in th…
The suspended Virginia Tech football player is scheduled to stand trial in May.
One of the questions swirling in the community remained unanswered.
During a recess in the trial Monday, a juror revealed that they knew one of the victim's family members attending the hearing.
Multiple recent studies have found that teachers are leaving or thinking about leaving their jobs — and often the profession — at a higher rate than they were before the pandemic, worsening a trend that has existed in the U.S. for decades.
An aging Roanoke apartment complex has a new owner that wants to do a makeover later this year. But a “massive” shortage of affordable housing in Roanoke, combined with an “extreme need,” has left tenants wondering where they can live.
WESTLAKE — Officials at Booker T. Washington National Monument are asking the public for help in unraveling one of its biggest mysteries.
No one who knew Gene “Bull” Teel ever will have another birthday that feels quite the same.
A director's casting decision led to "In The Heights" cast members' protests, the theater board's president said.
A new study will look at several of the most problematic areas.