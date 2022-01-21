 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $775,000

FULLY FURNISHED WATERFRONT! Close to everything. 5bed/3 bath, 2 kitchens, 2 fireplaces, 2 living areas. Brand new refrigerator & dishwasher. Remodeled baths & newly installed LVP flooring. Enjoy lakeviews on one of the 2 walkout decks. Deep water double slip dock, 2 floaters with boat lift. Large Trex party deck. 2020 Trane HVAC, new windows, updated electrical. Enjoy serene SML all year long!

