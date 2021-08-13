4 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $929,000

This SML Gem offers privacy in a wooded setting on almost 4 acre gentle lot with over 550 feet of waterfront! Windows provide a water view from every room. Kitchen has quartz counters and island with bar seating and is open to dining area and living room with wood floors and beautiful stone fireplace. Master bedroom with large bath with double sinks, tub and tile shower. Second bedroom, full bath and laundry complete main level. Wood spiral staircase leads to upstairs loft bedroom. Lower level has large rec/game room, 4th bedroom and full bath, and walks out to covered patio. Covered breezeway connects to 2 car garage with sink w/water hookup and unfinished bonus space above. Whole house stereo system. Stationary and floater dock. Great location only minutes from Bridgewater.