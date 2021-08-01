4 Bedroom Home in Montvale - $169,900

Come check out this awesome two story home that sits on 2.44 acres in Montvale. This home is great for those who need to commute to Lynchburg, Roanoke or both! Somewhat private setting so you can relax on one of the two porches (new railings just installed). This home has many great features including vinyl replacement windows, new vinyl plank in the kitchen, formal dining room, large foyer, beautiful hardwoods throughout, custom built ins, one main level bedroom and bathroom on main level also. Three bedrooms upstairs along with the master bedroom which has an updated bathroom and the laundry.