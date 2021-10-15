4 Bedroom Home in Montvale - $515,000

Private home location with circular driveway and two entrances. Brick construction with bedrooms separate from entertaining spaces. Lovely formal LR, separate DR, large EIK. Large den addition with access to deck and back yard is a wonderful family space. M/L laundry + half bath connect kitchen and garage. Full unfinished walkout basement with wood stove is very versatile as play space, workshop, hobby space. Nicely landscaped, drought and deer proof selections. Fenced back yard. Property has pasture, woods, mountain views, creeks. Access to Jefferson Nat'l Forest up Walnut Grove Church Rd. Custom kitchen - owner built cabinets and tile countertops. 6'' of insulation. Radon mitigation in place. Generator. Double garage, auto door. Brick sidewalks/patios. Well maintained.