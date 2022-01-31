 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in New Castle - $132,000

Lots of living space and potential in this home! Peaceful, country setting minutes from town and schools. 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bath home with a large office area. Remodel and addition started---you get to do the finishing touches! 8 lots measure 150 x 50 each.

