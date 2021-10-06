Grand Estate in the heart of Roanoke located 5 Min of Lewis Gale & 10 Min of Carilion Hospitals & other amenities. It is nearly impossible to find 4.4 Acres so conveniently located. It is also rare that half of the property is level & the remainder forms a picturesque landscape of privacy. A complete remodel including total re-bricking of the entire exterior, a 1,600 SF seamless addition, plus architectural features such as arches & granite window sills complement the Tuscan vibe of this remarkable home. A thoughtful Flow & huge rooms are the backdrop for the Gourmet Eat-In-Kit with top of the line appliances, Din RM with convenient Butler's Area, Liv RM & two Entry Ensuite BedRMs including the Master. No indulgence is overlooked in the Master Retreat which includes a steam shower, Sitting
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $1,395,000
