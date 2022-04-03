 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $115,000

GREAT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY!! Priced below market value. Tenant has been there for 2+ years and would love to stay. Ready for a new landlord to take over the property. Roof is under 12 years old. 24-hour appointment necessary for showings. Property sold as is.

