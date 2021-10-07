Opportunity for investors to add two single family homes to their portfolio. Both properties are occupied and allow for additional upside. 312 E Jackson is a 3 bedroom 1 bath home located in Vinton VA that is currently rented at 800/month. 926 Jamison Ave is a 4 bedroom 1 bath home and is currently rented at 1,100/month. 24-48 hours notice to show. Must be purchased as a package along with 312 E Jackson Ave (MLS #883999). Package price of $294,000.
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $129,000
