4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $145,000

WOW !!! $3,400 credit to Buyer with an accepted offer AND $600 Home Warranty !! Welcome home, this home is just a block away from the school. Open Kitchen, Fenced in back yard, and a screened in porch to enjoy the spring. Main level living, as well as 3 bedrooms on the second floor. In this market, make this home, your home FAST !

