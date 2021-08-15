Large 2 story home in Roanoke City! Home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Fenced-in yard with large covered front porch. New roof 2019, gutter gaurds 2021, updated tilt-in windows, hardwood floors, fresh paint, entry-level laundry, zoned heating and cooling installed in 2011, wood stove installed 2019 with floor to ceiling stacked stone. Lots of home for the money!
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $159,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
So you've decided to seek a Virginia medical marijuana license — just in time of the opening of a medical-marijuana dispensary in Salem. Here's one way to do that — it'll set you back $185.
Da'Marcus English, 34, was convicted of sexually assaulting a juvenile between 2013 and 2016, and still faces additional charges.
Only superfans and trivia experts would know that John Belushi’s death saved James Taylor’s life.
Federal prosecutors are seeking to revoke Joshua Dillon Haynes' bond following his July 27 arrest on domestic violence charges.
A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon and heavily damaged a building at an apartment complex off U.S. 220 in Roanoke.
Spokespeople for Carilion and LewisGale said this week that employees have been strongly encouraged to get vaccinated but are not required to do.
New details behind the allegations of financial wrongdoing against elected official Robert Jeffrey Jr. emerge from unsealed search warrants.
The Sept. 7 incident happened about 1:30 a.m., in the 2000 block of Hershberger Road Northwest, between Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport and Valley View Mall.
Proof will not be required for those who claim a religious or medical exemption, according to discussion at the Monday meeting.
Salem's assistant superintendent said: “We are all profoundly disappointed that we’re still sitting here today talking about this."