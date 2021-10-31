 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $174,950

Charming 4 BR 2 BA sits on a little over a half an acre is conveniently located in Roanoke County with a secluded feel. Located far enough out for privacy, but easy access to Downtown Roanoke, Carilion, restaurants & shopping. The living room w/ fireplace, Eat-In kitchen, full bath & laundry hook up are all on the entry level; In addition to an extra work space room zoned for a small business. Hot Tub & Brand New Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, & 3 yr old Dishwasher & 2 Storage Sheds convey with the sale. Many recent updates including a New Roof on the main portion of the house, New Well Pump, New Pressure Tank & New Controls. Also, the Furnace & A/C have been Fully Serviced. PROPERTY SOLD AS-IS. Inspections welcome for buyer's information ONLY. SELLER TO MAKE NO REPAIRS.

