You are going to love this beautiful home that offers the charm and character of the 1920's era! It is located in the heart of Roanoke VA., adjacent to a nicely manicured city park, with walking trails, lots of green space, and a pavilion for events with family and friends! This home is well-maintained, with loving touches from a family who cares. And whether it's the inviting front porch or the amazing views from the balcony in the back, there is something to love for just about everyone! It offers 4 bedrooms, and 3 full baths, as well as an in-law apartment that includes a separate entrance. There are hardwoods throughout.You can enjoy fireworks from your balcony, relax with family and friends, or entertain guests throughout! This home is sure to meet your needs!
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $178,500
