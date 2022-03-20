 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $179,000

Must See Property!!! Main Level Master suite with Walk in Closet, Upgraded Kitchen, Main Level laundry, Fully Remodeled living room. Three Bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. Lower level with lots of storage. This property has two lots with possible oppurtunity to build on 2nd lot. Close to Shopping, Grocery, Ole Monterey Golf Course.

