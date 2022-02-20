Must See Property!!! Main Level Master suite with Walk in Closet, Upgraded Kitchen, Main Level laundry, Fully Remodeled living room. Three Bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. Lower level with lots of storage. This property has two lots with possible oppurtunity to build on 2nd lot. Close to Shopping, Grocery, Ole Monterey Golf Course.
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $179,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The exchange between Sue Kass and a speaker was among the most heated interactions seen in at least the past several years between a board member and a resident during a meeting.
Tabitha Thompson received an outpouring of love this past weekend after she died after being struck while cycling Friday on U.S. 11 in Botetourt County.
BLACKSBURG — Austin Rosa never gave his football gear away. Certainly not after important wins.
The powerful frontwoman of a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band is coming to FloydFest.
How is new coach Brent Pry going to build Virginia Tech back into perennial ACC contenders? His former players at Penn State we talked to provided a clear answer
Richard Macher's vision is to build studio and one-, two- or three-bedroom apartments for individuals and families. After closing on the real estate deal, he will have to remove the massive press.
Thomas "T.J." Robertson and Jacob Fracker could be among the first defendants to face a jury trial in the U.S. Capitol insurrection cases.
They turned on the lights Saturday night at vacant Community Stadium in Rural Retreat.
Keve Aluma had 24 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.
Jeffrey says he needs a kidney transplant as his trial date approaches.