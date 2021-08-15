Beautiful brick foursquare home ready for its new owners! This recently remodeled home is centrally located near downtown, grocery, hospital and the Roanoke Greenway. The 4 BR, 2 Full bath home has ample living space that can accomadate a big family or traveling guest. The minute you walk into the front door the home welcomes you with its classic charm . The main level holds the living room, dining area, full bath and a large kitchen with updated appliances, beautiful cabinets and bar seating. 3 nice sized BRs will be found on the upper level all boasting beautiful hardwoods and tastefully painted. The upper level bath is large and provides tile flooring and a clawfoot tub staying with the classic age of the property. There is a den, 4th BR, laundry, and storage room in the lower level
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $179,950
