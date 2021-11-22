 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $185,000

GREAT SPLIT FOYER HOME LOCATED IN NW ROANOKE, WELL MAINTAINED LEVEL LOT WITHPLENTY OF SPACE AND OPPORTUITY. COME CHECK THIS ONE OUT BEFORE IT'S GONE. HOME TO BE SOLD IN ''AS IS'' CONDITION, CARPETS TO BE CLEANED PRIOR TO CLOSING

