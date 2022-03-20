Beautiful fully remodeled 4 square home ready for its new owners! Centrally located close to all city amenities this home is right for you. This home provides 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and plenty of room for the family. From top to bottom remodel this home is truly maintenance free for a long time. Gorgeous hardwood flooring will welcome you as you hit the front door along with the always popular tall ceilings. The main level boast a large foyer, LR and dining room leading right into the amazing kitchen with its tile floors, ample cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The main level also provides a full bath along with mudroom/ laundry. Admire the new woodwork up the stairwell that leads to the upper level of the home where you will find the 4 bedrooms, second full bath and the attic
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $189,950
