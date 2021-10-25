 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $189,950

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $189,950

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $189,950

THIS ADORABLE BRICK RANCH SITS IN THE HEART OF NORTH ROANOKE COUNTY IN A GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT! RECENT UPGRADES INCLUDE NEW ROOF; WITH NEW WINDOWS BEING ISNTALLED ANY DAY NOW. BATHROOM REMODEL, FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT. BASEMENT CONTAINS A FAMILY ROOM AND ANOTHER BEDROOM. YOU'LL LOVE THE COOL FALL NIGHTS ON THE SCREENED IN PORCH. LARGE FENCED IN BACKYARD GREAT FOR THE FAMILY PETS! HOMES IN THIS NEIGHBORHOOD SIMPLY DO NOT LAST. TAKE A TOUR, WRITE AN OFFER AND LETS GET YOU MOVED IN!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert