 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $194,900

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $194,900

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $194,900

Well-maintained brick Cape Cod style home located on a corner lot in Garden City with beautiful views. Relax outside looking at the mountains - gorgeous sunsets! 2 bedrooms on the main level with a newly renovated full bath. Spacious addition on the back with gas fireplace and built-in shelving perfect for gatherings and entertaining. Additional updated full bath in the addition. Eat-in kitchen. Main level has newly refinished hardwood floors and waterproof LVP flooring in addition. Upstairs find two generously sized bedrooms with new carpet. Fresh paint throughout. Many new light fixtures. Unfinished basement provides plenty of storage, work space and laundry. Off street parking, with a detached one-car garage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert