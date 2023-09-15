Exquisite estate in Roanoke City situated on over 7 acres, offering stunning mountain & lake views. The property is designed for luxury living and includes features like a tennis court, fenced horse pastures, a horse barn, and a chicken coop. The landscape is lush with fruit trees, grapevines, and more. Inside the house, there's a remodeled gourmet kitchen and a large sunroom that leads to a patio for outdoor relaxation. The upper level has a primary suite with a private balcony, and three additional bedrooms. Additionally, there's a detached cottage with 2 bedrooms & 2 baths, attached to the horse barn, as well as a 1 bedroom & 1 bath apartment. This estate is perfect for those who appreciate luxury, nature, and space, and it offers a unique living experience in Roanoke City.