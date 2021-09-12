 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $204,900

A Beautiful home in a peaceful area, great fenced back yard that backs up to a recently installed retaining wall. Renovated lower level full bath, Hardwood floors throughout the upper level, including three bedrooms. large rooms and newer windows and roof.

