 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $205,000

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $205,000

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $205,000

This renovated split level is situated on a level lot with a great fenced backyard. New flooring throughout the entire house. Upper level offers living room, full bath, 2 bedrooms (one with half bath). Kitchen with new cabinets, dining area that walked out to wooden deck. Gas hook-up available for range; Lower Level offers 2 additional bedrooms one of which has been remodeled from a drop ceiling and paneling to drywall, family room, laundry, and work room. Storage shed in backyard and raised beds for gardening.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert