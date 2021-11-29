This renovated split level is situated on a level lot with a great fenced backyard. New flooring throughout the entire house. Upper level offers living room, full bath, 2 bedrooms (one with half bath). Kitchen with new cabinets, dining area that walked out to wooden deck. Gas hook-up available for range; Lower Level offers 2 additional bedrooms one of which has been remodeled from a drop ceiling and paneling to drywall, family room, laundry, and work room. Storage shed in backyard and raised beds for gardening.
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $205,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Troops from Virginia will be deployed to Africa to provide a security force for the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa.
Interim coach J.C. Price will be remembered for his enthusiasm on the sidelines on this night, the way he poured his emotions into this game — and his words after it.
Virginia Tech uses big plays to take the lead and then holds on for the win win despite a late turnover.
"Dirty Little Deeds" is about a brooding widower who remarries a younger woman, who becomes suspicious about the circumstances of the previous wife's death. Its local locations include Rockledge Mansion, Grandin Village and other familiar sights.
Authorities say the Rollin' 30s Crips gang was responsible for drug dealing, robberies, assaults and the deaths to two young men in Roanoke.
The football head coaching vacancy at Virginia Tech isn’t the only one in Blacksburg.
NEW YORK — The Virginia Tech men's basketball team's game against No. 25 Xavier tonight was switched today from ESPNU to ESPN2.
“I’ll fix you up,” Anne Faries sunnily assured customers for decades at Roanoke's Krispy Kreme doughnut and coffee shop on Melrose Ave.
Demonte Rashod Mack was part of the Rollin' 30s Crips gangs, federal prosecutors say.
William Tyler Griffith, 28, of Dublin, was arrested early Wednesday.