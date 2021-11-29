4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $205,000

This renovated split level is situated on a level lot with a great fenced backyard. New flooring throughout the entire house. Upper level offers living room, full bath, 2 bedrooms (one with half bath). Kitchen with new cabinets, dining area that walked out to wooden deck. Gas hook-up available for range; Lower Level offers 2 additional bedrooms one of which has been remodeled from a drop ceiling and paneling to drywall, family room, laundry, and work room. Storage shed in backyard and raised beds for gardening.