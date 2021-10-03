 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $215,000

If you are looking for a solid built, maintenance free brick home in a convenient location, look no further! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath brick home has been well cared for and is move in ready! This one level living home has an eat in kitchen/den area, LR/DR, in addition to a great family room and bedroom downstairs. If you prefer to be outside, you'll enjoy the patio and appreciate the fenced in yard for those pets. The carpet in the home is new BUT if you prefer, there are hardwoods underneath. If you have younger children, you will love the convenience of the elementary school location. The storage shed in the backyard will be great for all the outdoor ''stuff.'' Downstairs, you'll also find a workroom and laundry room, and loads of storage space. Hurry to see this one!

