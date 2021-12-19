 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Northwest Ace Hardware

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $224,000

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $224,000

502 Riverland is a 4 bedroom 2 bath home that is situated on a corner lot and features 2,290 sqft of living space. The home is currently utilized as a rental property and is leased through March 2022. The continued commitment to growth in and around the hospital and research centers make this offering attractive from many perspectives. 24-48 hours notice required to show.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert