This three home package is located in Roanoke City's rapidly appreciating Walnut Hill Neighborhood. 437 Riverland is a 3 bedroom 1 bath home and features 1694 sqft of living space. 502 Riverland is a 4 bedroom 2 bath home that is situated on a corner lot and features 2,290 sqft of living space. 406 Arbutus is a 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home and features 1659 sqft of living space. The continued commitment to growth in and around the hospital and research centers make this offering attractive from many perspectives. All properties are currently occupied. 24-48 hours notice required to show. Must be purchased as part of a package along with 406 Arbutus Ave SE (MLS #884001) and 437 Riverland Rd SE (MLS #884002). Package price of $625,000.
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $225,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Every night after he closed up shop, Basil Hubble, a hard worker who had just started as a clerk for A&A Cash Market, would call the owner…
- Updated
Sitting down at the dinner table with Virginia Tech’s entire offensive line
A grand jury indicted him on more charges Monday.
Terry Carroll Martin was injured on Sept. 21 as she crossed a Dollar General Store parking lot.
Ferrum has not played a game since goalkeeper Cole Lipinski took his own life on Sept. 19.
Mary Huskey Palmer is charged with killing Arthur “Woody” Woodrow Palmer III.
A Pittsylvania County supervisor retaliated against the county’s former social services director after she gave a First Amendment-protected sp…
Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister’s arm twirl explained
It's that time of year for the notorious BMSB.
New indictments charge a Rocky Mount man with murder in the death of his 7-year-old step-grandchild as well as bring cases against two other m…