4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $229,900

Located on a corner lot and convenient to numerous amenities, this 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath split foyer home offers great living space as well as great storage. Enjoy the spacious back deck and fenced in back yard for outdoor activities. A few updates can turn this home into a real masterpiece. Hardwood floors are under all the carpeted upper level. The roof was replaced a year ago. The water heater is 1.5 years old. Huge lower level family room and spacious laundry room. Paved driveway, ample area in back for flower garden or small vegetable garden. Spacious deck will be pressure washed to remove chipping and peeling paint.