 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $232,000

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $232,000

Wonderful spacious brick ranch with versatile options in the basement. Extremely well cared for home with private fenced backyard, enclosed garage with gas heat, excellent bones and masterful components in a great location. Basement offers an option for an additional kitchen and guest room or in-law quarters, separate living environment. The basement also offers a second set of washer and dryer. Double wide driveway, mature landscaping and more...

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert