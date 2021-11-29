 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $239,900

Beautiful ranch conveniently located to all the amenities in Roanoke City! This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 1 bathroom upstairs and a newly remodeled and never lived in apartment on the lower level! The one bedroom one bath lower apartment is not only completely remodeled but the upstairs home also has a new roof, new windows, new flooring and freshly painted walls!This home is ideal if you are looking for a great corner lot with extra income potential or help paying the rent! Come see it today!

