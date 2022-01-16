 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $239,950

Welcome Home! Tour this Gorgeous 4BR/2.5 BA home complete with new roof, windows and gleaming hardwood floors. This completely renovated brick colonial has the perfect fireplace to keep you warm this winter. Stop by to see the gorgeous kitchen, all new appliances, custom backsplash, and separate dining room. The master bedroom is on the entry level with 3 additional spacious bedrooms upstairs. The basement includes additional room with tons of natural sunlight, perfect for a new office, studio apartment, craft room, or 5th bedroom and already plumbed for a full bathroom. New weather resistant membrane installed on roof balcony.Buyer and Buyer's agent to verify all information.

