Immaculately kept home, manicured lawn, new finishes on the interior. This house is perfect in many ways. It is ready for a large family with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. It could also be used with a rental downstairs with one of the four bedrooms located on lower level. The lower bath has heated floors, with an extra sensor installed just in case. The Mountain View's are incredible. Desirable location, shopping and restaurants within minutes. Quick access to US 460, I81< and 1581.. The man cave will meet any man's needs, wet bar, plenty of space for any indoor activity including room for multiple friends to enjoy that football game. It also has direct access to a patio in the fenced in back yard, perfect for those 4 legged friends. Call and set up your showing immediately this house will not last long
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $249,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A teenager was killed when his motorcycle crashed Thursday afternoon on Hershberger Road Northwest, according to the Roanoke Police Department.
"Nobody throwing anything. Just pleasant junk-talking," Tech fan Tony Vaughn of Dublin said.
Kayla Nicole Thomas kept her eyes cast downward, fixed on the table in front of her, as her relatives spoke Thursday about the heartbreak and …
"It's a little bit of a bittersweet day," Redick said in his video announcement.
The county board of supervisors says the circuit court “has no authority to exercise jurisdiction over the monument at issue.”
Virginia Tech football opens a four-game homestand Saturday against Richmond, rapid-fire tests for the Hokies’ already beleaguered game-day operation.
A bar security guard accused of wounding another man in an exchange of gunfire last year saw his bond revoked Friday after police discovered h…
Isimemen David Etute is accused of killing Jerry Paul Smith.
The former Cave Spring coach remembers Redick's "competitive greatness."
Where in the world is my medical marijuana card? I applied for it early in August and now it's late September. On top of that, legal weed in Virginia is no bargain.