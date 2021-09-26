4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $249,900

Immaculately kept home, manicured lawn, new finishes on the interior. This house is perfect in many ways. It is ready for a large family with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. It could also be used with a rental downstairs with one of the four bedrooms located on lower level. The lower bath has heated floors, with an extra sensor installed just in case. The Mountain View's are incredible. Desirable location, shopping and restaurants within minutes. Quick access to US 460, I81< and 1581.. The man cave will meet any man's needs, wet bar, plenty of space for any indoor activity including room for multiple friends to enjoy that football game. It also has direct access to a patio in the fenced in back yard, perfect for those 4 legged friends. Call and set up your showing immediately this house will not last long