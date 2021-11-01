 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $249,950

A well maintained, one owner home, in move in condition. All appliances remain. A large storage building, hardwood floors and year round Sunroom. Level fenced yard. Lots of house for the money; get clients inside. House will sell itself.

